Luke Combs made his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 1. The country star was the sketch comedy TV show's musical guest during an episode hosted by NFL player JJ Watt.

Combs selected "Lovin' on You," from his 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, for his first SNL performance. Readers can press play above to watch Combs' straightforward delivery of the track, with his band rocking out behind him.

Combs' second Saturday Night Live performance was of his recent No. 1 single "Beer Never Broke My Heart." Both the singer and his band delivered the summertime hit with an extra bit of oomph. Fans can check out the performance below.

Combs' SNL performance spot is just the latest in a long list of milestone moments for the country superstar on the rise since the release of his debut album, This One's for You, in 2017. In late 2019, What You See Is What You Get debuted at No. 1 on both the country charts and the all-genre charts. His single "Even Though I'm Leaving" recently became his seventh consecutive chart-topping single and spent three weeks in the top spot.

The 2019 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Combs was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, and earned New Male Artist of the Year at 2019's ACM Awards. He was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and was up for Best Duo / Group Performance, for his version of "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn, at the 2020 Grammys.

Combs shows no signs of slowing down in 2020, either: On Friday (Feb. 7), he'll launch his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour. The trek will feature Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as Combs' special guests.