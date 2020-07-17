Luke Combs brought a throwback feel to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of his newest single, "Lovin' on You." Set up at the Brentwood Skate Center, a rollerskating rink decked out with retro lighting and neon signs, Combs and his band rock out to the upbeat tune that sounds like it was plucked from a jukebox.

Combs brought his signature rugged croon to The Tonight Show, singing of the woman whose love he can't get enough of. Though he loves a round of golf and may indulge in a Miller Lite before noon, it's the love of a good woman that keeps him going: "I can't get enough of you, honey / You're right on the money / I'm a junkie for your midnight moves / I'm in love and lovin' on you," he sings.

"Lovin' on You" is the fourth single off Combs' chart-topping sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, following three No. 1 predecessors: "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me" featuring Eric Church. Combs recently set the record on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for having his first two albums sit in the No. 1 spot for 25 weeks or more apiece. What You See Is What You Get recently claimed its 25th week at No. 1, while his debut, This One's for You, sat in the coveted spot for 50 weeks.

Combs has also been in the studio working on music and released the timely "Six Feet Apart" in April.