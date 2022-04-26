Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media.

Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice to share. The song's lyrics are about prioritizing family, faith and loved ones, urging listeners to invest in the things that will bring the most long-term happiness: A wedding ring for a special person, an extra dollar for the donation plate at church, or a plot of land where a family can thrive.

Combs' version of the song is powerful, too. Accompanied only by his acoustic guitar, the country star lets his gravelly baritone express the emotional impact of the song. Combs let the song speak for itself, posting his cover without comment or explanation, except to credit Davis as the original performer of the song.

Combs is far from the only fan impacted by "Buy Dirt." The song became Davis' fourth No. 1 hit at country radio, and lends its name to the singer's current headlining tour. Davis — both with and without Bryan, his duet partner — have brought "Buy Dirt" to awards shows and late night television stages, and Davis even once crashed a wedding to perform it for a newly-married couple who'd chosen it as their first dance song.

Davis has also used the message behind "Buy Dirt" to share personal news; in May 2021, before the song was even out, he used the lyric "Add a few limbs to your family tree" to announce that he and his wife were expecting their second child.

The concept of adding limbs to the family tree is a personal one for Combs, too: He and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are currently expecting their first child, a boy. They haven't given an exact due date aside from "this spring," so baby boy Combs could make his appearance any day now.

