Luke Combs will be in Dallas for Thanksgiving. Country music's newest Entertainer of the Year is scheduled to perform at halftime during the Dallas Cowboys' home football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game starts at 4:30PM ET on CBS, which puts halftime at about 6PM, give or take 30 minutes.

As is tradition, the game will also be the annual Red Kettle Kickoff for the Salvation Army. In fact, it's the 25th annual Red Kettle Kickoff, meaning you can expect to begin seeing bell-ringers with their red kettles outside of major stores soon.

Combs has been spending considerable time in Dallas recently. Last Thursday and Friday (Nov. 18 and 19), he brought his tour to American Airlines Center. There, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turned up backstage.

The Dallas Cowboys actually announced Combs as their halftime performer last week, supplying him with his own jersey as he crafted a video announcement. The earlier football game on Thanksgiving involves the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Big Sean will perform at halftime during that game.

Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band will play halftime during the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints game on Thursday night (Nov. 25). Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo will sing the National Anthem in Detroit.

Combs grew up near Asheville, N.C., where the in-state football team is the Carolina Panthers. He's previously indicated that they're his favorite team, telling Audacy that the New England Patriots are his least favorite.