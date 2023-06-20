As an artist, it's a huge feat to achieve having a Gold or Platinum record. That means the record has sold either five hundred thousand, or one million copies. But few reach the ultra-coveted Diamond certification by the RIAA, marking ten million copies sold.

Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" just became only the sixth country song in music history to get the Diamond certification.

To date, "Beautiful Crazy" has sold more than ten million copies since it came out in 2017. Combs co-wrote "Beautiful Crazy" with Rob Williford and Wyatt Durrette, and it appeared as a bonus track on his 2017 debut album This One’s for You.

The other five country songs that have gone Diamond are as follows:

As a modern-day everyman, Combs is one of — if not the biggest — star to come out of country music in recent years. Nearly all of his singles go to No. 1 on the charts — it's as if everything he touches turns to gold, or in this case, Diamond.

With his recent cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Combs is slated to top the charts again very soon. He has put Chapman back on the charts after more than 30 years, as the writer of the song, and she has garnered an estimated five hundred thousand dollars off of royalties alone.

Combs is currently on his Luke Combs World Tour, which extends through October 2023.

