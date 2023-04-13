Beer never broke Luke Combs' heart, and now he's got his own downtown Nashville bar to prove it. During a press conference in Nashville hosted by the Opry Entertainment Group, Combs made his big announcement, revealing that he plans to open his own multi-level entertainment venue in 2024.

According to StockTitan, the new hotspot will be located at 120 Second Avenue North, the same building currently occupied by popular downtown bar the Wildhorse Saloon. The Saloon will be reconfigured into the largest entertainment complex on the strip, featuring a 69,000-square-foot complex able to host up to almost 3,200 patrons.

With three interior levels and a proposed rooftop bar in the offing, Combs will have plenty of opportunity to personalize his new bar, customizing the venue to reflect his personality and massive — and growing — catalog of hit songs. Ticketed events of up to a 1,500 audience capacity will be featured, as will a dance stage designed with line dancing in mind.

The name of the joint hasn't been announced, but Combs did say that it's inspired by debut single and first No. 1 hit, "Hurricane." Other sections of the location will also be inspired by his songs: One segment dedicated to Nashville's many bachelorette parties will be dubbed "Beautiful Crazy," after a song inspired by Combs' wife Nicole. The singer also promises a "world class bourbon experience" at his bar.

For Combs, the location is special: He played many of his earliest shows in Nashville at the Wildhorse Saloon.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” he recounts. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

Combs is the latest in a long line of country stars to open his own bar in Nashville. Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts who own bars neighboring Combs' upcoming new hot spot.

In the meantime, Combs is busy on the road as he continues his 2023 World Tour, a trek that will continue into October. Fan demand for the show has been so robust that the singer recently added a second show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.