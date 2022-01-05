Touring with Luke Combs is pretty special in itself, but the CMA Entertainer of the Year wanted to take his appreciation for his opener, Ashley McBryde, a step further, giving her an end-of-tour present that she says is totally on-brand.

"Oh sh-t! Oh sh-t!" the "One Night Standards" hitmaker says in a recent TikTok documenting the surprise.

Watch as she walks into a room backstage at T-Mobile Arena and is stunned to find not only Combs, but also a custom-made bar cart displaying her logo, framed by LED lights. In the caption, she says that her reaction was "fully on-brand."

"Aw, you got me tearing up like a little b--ch," she jokes while thanking the "Cold as You Singer" for his generosity.

This isn't your standard, run-of-the-mill bar cart, either — this puppy features a fridge, cooler and drawers with all of the mixers and bar accessories you could want. But the logo on top is truly the creme de la creme. Don't be surprised if this travels with McBryde going further.

McBryde opened for Combs on the What You See Is What You Get Tour, which began in 2020, before dates were moved to 2021 due to the pandemic. She stayed on as an opener for the rescheduled dates and balanced them with her own This Town Talks Tour. Her trek with Combs wrapped on Dec. 16, 2021.

Keeping pace with a busy 2021, McBryde will embark on the second leg of her tour on Jan. 27 and run through April 9.

Meanwhile, Combs is expected to release his third studio album this year, in addition to his first-ever headlining stadium shows. He has three on the calendar in Mile High in Denver on May 21, Lumen Field in Seattle on June 4 and Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.