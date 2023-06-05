Luke Combs Adds Four Stadium Dates to His 2023 World Tour

Luke Combs' already-massive 2023 World Tour calendar is getting even bigger. The singer is adding four new stadium dates in July.

All four of the shows mark second nights in cities that Combs was already scheduled to hit on the World Tour. He has added second nights in Tampa, Fla., Foxborough, Mass. and Philadelphia, Pa., as well as an additional hometown show in Charlotte, N.C.

The singer says he got the idea to add more dates after expanding his Nashville concert into a two-night stand.

"After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decide[d] to just do it!" he says in a statement. "I'm really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans."

An array of opening acts from the World Tour will be on hand to perform at the newly-announced shows. Lainey Wilson, the Turnpike Troubadours, the Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, Old Crow Medicine Show, David Lee Murphy and Brent Cobb are splitting up the dates.

Tickets for the four new dates go on sale on Friday (June 9) at 10AM local time. Combs' Bootleggers fan club will have early access to the tickets via a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on Thursday (June 8) at 10AM local time, and another Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale will take place that day at 12PM local time.

Luke Combs, New July 2023 World Tour Dates:

July 7 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium (with Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan and Brent Cobb)

July 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium (with Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan and Brent Cobb)

July 21 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with the Avett Brothers, Gary Allan and David Lee Murphy)

July 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brent Cobb)

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.