Luke Combs is looking forward to touring in 2021. The "Does to Me" singer's long break from the road will end in June in New Mexico and include 31 dates across America.

The What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour includes all 2020 shows, rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Drew Parker and Ashley McBryde opened the first leg of the 2020 tour but it's not clear if they'll return in 2021 as well.

A full list of Combs' 2021 What You See Is What You Get Tour is below. The list will be updated as more dates are added, or if dates get rescheduled once again.

LOOK: Check Out the Best Songs of 2020, Including Luke Combs!

Combs' trek is titled after his 2019 album of the same name, an album that includes No. 1 hits in "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Does to Me" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." "Lovin' on You" is his newest single from a project that includes collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Eric Church.

"Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year," Combs writes on Twitter. "Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are ... Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe, so we’re rescheduling all of the shows that were scheduled for the rest of this year to 2021. The new dates are listed below, and tickets already purchased for previous dates will be valid for new dates. I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year."

Combs does have a handful of dates scheduled before his official tour begins in 2021: He'll play the C2C Festival in Europe and Winstock Country Music Festival in Minnesota as warmups, assuming no winter dates are announced before next June.

The official tour break will end up being 15 months long, something that figures to be typical among headlining artists in 2020 and 2021. The majority of these shows don't take place until next fall.

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour Dates:

June 22 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 5-6 — Canadaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Sept. 10-11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 17 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Sept. 18 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 21 — Billings, Mont. @ Metra Park - First Interstate Arena

Sept. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 28 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Oct. 1 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 2 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Oct. 15 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

Oct. 20 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 22 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Oct. 23 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 28 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 30 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Nov. 4-5 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 6 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 16 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 18-19 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 20 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Nov. 29-30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2-3 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden