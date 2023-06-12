A new season of American Idol has been confirmed, but there's no official word yet on whether the judging lineup will be the same. As of the May 2023 Season 21 finale, Perry and Bryan told ET they were still in talks about a return, while Richie said he'll be "running through the door, first thing" as soon as the show tells him they want him back for Season 23.

On Sunday night (June 11), backstage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium before his CMA Fest set, Luke Bryan seemed more confident about a return — for all three judges — to the upcoming season of the reality show.

"My future with Idol [will continue] as long as the show is growing and popping, and we feel like we're doing beautiful work as a show," he tells Taste of Country and other outlets.

And on Season 21 in particular, Bryan feels the American Idol team really hit their stride.

"We felt like this year was what we had all worked together to get to," the singer continues. "As long as the vibe feels like we're moving onward and upward — and we're getting emotionally moved, we're telling the stories of kids and the American spirit, and it's a show that kids [and] parents can cry and laugh together and have fun [watching] — it's gonna be a tough show for me and Lionel and Katy to walk away from."

At the conclusion of Season 21, American Idol crowned its newest winner, Iam Tongi. All three judges performed on the finale episode, along with a slew of superstar guests.

