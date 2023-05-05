Luke Bryan was back in Sin City for another round of his Live in Las Vegas residency recently. It was another day at the office for the country singer, except for one problem: He was competing with Taylor Swift for the attention of the city's music lovers.

That same weekend, as the "Country On" singer was fulfilling his duties on the strip at Resorts World Las Vegas, Swift would be putting on a show at Allegiant Stadium as part of her massive Eras Tour.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Bryan decided to call Swift out — lovingly, of course — during his set.

Taylor’s Saturday night show,” he told the audience, as seen in a video posted on TikTok (below). “I was flying out here and they’re like, ‘You know Taylor’s playing in the stadium.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh-- ... I gotta sell tickets against Taylor?!’”

The crowd laughed and cheered at the comment. After all, who can compete with the world's biggest megastar? Bryan, being the humble guy that he is, continued to joke about the absurdity of it all.

“Nah, it’s awesome," he said before treating his audience to his own rendition of Swift's song "You Belong with Me" as the crowd sang along:

Bryan is keeping busy in 2023: He's once again judging American Idol while also juggling two tours of his own, in addition to his Vegas residency. The 2023 Country On Tour runs June 15 through Oct. 28, while Bryan's annual Farm Tour will keep him occupied for a handful of dates in September.

The "One Margarita" artist is also releasing new music this week. While performing at Stagecoach in April, he announced that his new single "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" would arrive on May 5. Listen to it here.