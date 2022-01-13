Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week.

On Instagram, Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan shared a photo that shows her putting painter's tape over her husband's mouth. His sad eyes contradict his "rock on" hand gesture. Bryan is on vocal rest after "his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game," Caroline writes. "Can't say I'm too unhappy about it."

Nope, not a lot of sympathy from Bryan's better half of 15 years. See for yourself:

There's no indication that his upcoming performances will be affected. "I plan on talking nonstop and annoying the hell out of him," Caroline adds.

Technically, Bryan is only slated to perform during two of four nights at Crash My Playa, but he's kept a strong presence each day in years past, as it is his event. Jason Aldean and Dustin Lynch will headline the other nights, with additional artists like Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde filling out the sold-out festival.

Three weeks after Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan's Las Vegas residency at Resorts World begins, with shows scheduled through Feb. 26. He has not announced a summer tour, but is signed up to headline several festivals.

Bryan has not weighed in on his vocal issues on his own social media page. His team did win, however, as the Georgia Bulldogs beat the University of Alabama 33-18 to take their first championship title in 42 years.