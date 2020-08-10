Luke Bryan performed on Today to wrap up his album release week with three songs from his brand-new project, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here: "Build Me a Daddy," "Knockin' Boots" and "One Margarita."

Speaking to some of Today's co-anchors in a Citi Music Series interview, Bryan talks about his seventh studio effort. Originally due this spring, the delay meant Born Here emerged on Friday (Aug. 7), with three Billboard Country Airplay chart-toppers already in its pocket. "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita" have all ascended to the top of the chart thus far.

"It's been an interesting album release," Bryan explains. "I certainly have never done one all virtually. But we were originally going to put the album out in April. And with everything going on, obviously, with COVID, it just was not the time to be putting an album out. So we just delayed the release [until now]."

WATCH: Luke Bryan Sings "Build Me a Daddy" on Today

"But that allowed us to put "One Margarita" out, which added another No. 1. So it's been pretty amazing," he continues. "I can certainly say I probably will never release an[other] album with three No. 1s before the thing ever comes out. So, it's like, hey, it's already been a success, hopefully."

But that wasn't all Bryan touched on during his appearance. Asked what he's been up to in the meantime, the country superstar spoke a little about the ill-fated corn farm he planted, among other things.

WATCH: Luke Bryan Performs "Knockin' Boots" on Today

WATCH: Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" on Today

"Hunting, fishing, loving every day," Bryan echos to Today's Savannah Guthrie about his activities during downtime from touring. "Growing corn. You know, I grew this huge sweet corn patch. [And] me and the boys fishing; we've been checking off some bucket list stuff. And … the dreaded corn patch."