A Luke Bryan fan got an emotional, epic surprise that left the whole crowd misty-eyed on Friday night (June 16), during the singer's 2023 Country On Tour stop in Darien Center, N.Y.

The fan -- whose name is Shannon -- had no idea what to expect when Bryan called her name and pulled her up onstage, strumming the bars to his hit, "Country On," on his guitar.

"So Shannon's husband has been fighting overseas for a couple of years, and I wanna get her to help me. Come up here with me right now," the singer said, as the crowd cheered along in support. Bryan then sang a few words of "Country On" in celebration of military families, and gave Shannon -- who was rocking a Luke Bryan fan tee -- a hug.

But that wasn't the big surprise: Shannon's husband was waiting in the wings to surprise her. He walked out onstage in military uniform, and the crowd spotted him before Shannon did, roaring even louder. When she turned around, she dissolved into happy tears, and the newly-reunited couple shared a long embrace as the audience applauded. Even Bryan seemed a little misty-eyed at the emotional moment, as he continued to sing "Country On" and lead the crowd in a sing-a-long.

"Glad to be a part of this reunion," the singer wrote in the caption of his post.

Bryan's Country On Tour kicked off on June 15, and the trek will continue throughout the summer and well into the fall. He's wrapping the tour at the end of October in Charleston, S.C.