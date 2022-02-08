After working together for multiple seasons, the American Idol judges are like a family: So much so, in fact, that Luke Bryan has not only gotten close to his fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, but some of the members of their circles, too.

Bryan jokes in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that Perry might think that her country colleague is a little too close to her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

"You know, she's really a little jealous because she believes that Orlando kinda might have a little man crush on me," the singer says.

Onscreen, Bloom can frequently seen wielding bows and arrows and undertaking outdoor adventures in his starring role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings series. Off-screen, he and Bryan bonded over the real-life counterparts of those activities: Hunting, fishing, and all the other hobbies that Bryan loves.

"Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him," the star continues. "So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong."

Bloom and Perry have been engaged since 2019 and share an 18-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. And though Bryan and Bloom have become good friends, Perry likely doesn't need to be too jealous: Bryan feels just as much love for her, and in fact, he's previously joked that he'd play the menacing big brother role if Bloom ever broke her heart.

During a red carpet event with his fellow Idol judges in 2018, Bryan actually expressed a little bit of healthy skepticism about Perry's then-boyfriend.

"I mean, I haven't met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out. I mean, if he hurts my little sister?" Bryan told Access back then. "He just thinks all that bow-shooting he did on Lord of the Rings, you know ... I mean, I got some real-world bow-shooting."