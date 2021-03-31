Luke Bryan Updates Fans After Gruesome Fish Hook Injury

Luke Bryan has an update for fans after he suffered a gruesome accident with a fish hook while fishing on Tuesday (March 30). The country superstar seems surprisingly upbeat and unaffected after embedding two prongs of a fishing lure deep into his hand.

Bryan first shared his jaw-dropping injury via Instagram on Tuesday, showing one hook jabbed all the way through the soft tissues connecting the thumb and first finger, while another hook is embedded so deeply that he reflects, "Pretty sure that's in my bone."

In a series of video updates to Instagram Stories, Bryan reveals that the accident took place after he invited his guitar tech, Russ, to go fishing. "And leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip," Bryan says, holding up his hand to reveal the painful problem.

"But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes," he assures.

A subsequent clip shows him getting the lure removed from his hand, while he gives the thumbs-up in a final video, saying, "Got the hook out! We're back." Incredibly, the final video doesn't even show Bryan with a bandage where the hooks were so deeply caught.

Bryan hasn't been touring in the last year due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, but he has not been sitting around bored. He's currently back to work on the new season of American Idol, which has just announced the Top 24 contestants for 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: