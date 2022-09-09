Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details.

The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars.

Bryan will serves as a two-night headliner, and his fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie will make his debut appearance at the event during Bryan's final show. Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell will headline the remaining two night, respectively.

Other performers at 2023 Crash My Playa include: Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and DJ Rock. Dustin Lynch will be on hand to host a special pool party, and Kendel Marvel will perform during the "Honky Tonk Experience" late-night party.

More artists are expected to be announced as the event gets closer.

"Oh my gosh this lineup! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans," Bryan shared via press release. "Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs."

Swindell also shared the news on social media, writing, "So excited to be heading back to #CrashMyPlaya w/ my buddy @lukebryan in January 2023! Gonna be a party."

A limited number of all-inclusive packages will be available, as well. Amenities at the Moon Palace Resort include all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour room service, outdoor activities, the AWE-Spa and the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Before he goes beachin', Luke Bryan has shows scheduled through the end of the year. Find tickets here.

