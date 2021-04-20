Luke Bryan Reflects on Some Rough Days With COVID-19: ‘Thank God for Health’

Luke Bryan is on the mend after a bout with COVID-19, and the singer says that, thankfully, he had a relatively mild case of the virus.

"I was very fortunate to not have a long set of symptoms and stuff," he told the virtual press room backstage at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18), shortly after accepting his trophy for Entertainer of the Year.

Though he recovered fairly quickly, Bryan's COVID-19 illness was an unpleasant experience, to say the least.

"It was still quite challenging for a couple of days, but just, thank God for health," he recalls, adding that his wife, Caroline, was a big help in getting him back on his feet. "There were times when Caroline was nursing me back to health. So I was certainly amazed to move through that.

"... [I am] really blessed to be on the other side of a COVID-19 diagnosis," Bryan adds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life since its onset in March of 2020, even for those who haven't been sick with the virus so far. Like virtually everyone else in the country music and entertainment industries, Bryan has seen a massive shift in his daily routine as he trades in a hectic touring schedule for time spent at home with his family.

There are some perks to that, and the superstar explains that "the fact that I've been home a little more and I can spend quality time with my family has certainly gotten me through the challenges of this year." Still, he says, it's been difficult to be off the road so much.

"You learn that at your core — I mean, being out on stage in front of [my] fans, it's a big part of my happiness as a human being, too," the singer continues. "I'm not gonna sit here and say I haven't had ups and downs, bouts of depression, as so many people out there [have]."

Due to his positive COVID-19 test, Bryan canceled a performance at the 2021 ACMs and attended the show virtually. He gave his Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech via video from Los Angeles, and during his stop in the virtual media room, he admitted that he was "totally surprised and shocked" by his victory.

