Luke Bryan is headed out to the farm once again in 2023. On Wednesday (April 26), the singer announced the five dates and towns on his 2023 Farm Tour, an annual tradition that's now in its 14th year.

"It's my favorite time of year," he wrote on social media, announcing a string of small family farm performances that will kick off on Sept. 14 in Shelbyville, Ky.

The 2023 Farm Tour will take place while Bryan's in the middle of his 2023 Country On Tour, and provide a very different backdrop than the big city arenas and amphitheaters he's hitting on that trek, but the singer explains that the Farm Tour always holds a special place in his heart.

“One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows: To bring the big-city tour to the people,” he explains. “These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows.”

Special guests for Bryan's 2023 Farm Tour are set to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Farm Tour 2023 go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10AM local time, and members of Bryan's Nut House fan club will have access to a pre-sale starting that Monday (May 1.) As always, the tour will benefit American farmers: Bryan is once again partnering with Bayer for the #HeresToTheFarmerCampaign, with Bayer pledging to donate 1 million meals to people in need via Feeding America.

Luke Bryan's 2023 Farm Tour Dates:

Sept. 14 -- Shelbyville, Ky. @ Mulberry Orchard

Sept. 15 -- Millersport, Ohio @ Miller Family Farm

Sept. 21 -- Colfax, Iowa @ Schnell Family Farms

Sept. 22 -- Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms

Sept. 23 -- Eyota, Minn. @ Gar-Lin Dairy LLC