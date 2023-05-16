After a successful collaboration at last year's CMA Awards, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be aback to host the 56th edition of the show.

In addition to the hosting announcement, show-runners also revealed that the 2023 CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, airing live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Ratings for the annual awards soared in 2022, to a three-year high under the leadership of Bryan and Manning. The Country Music Association reported 9.7 million total viewers tuned in for that show, resulting in a 1.79 rating among adults 18-49. These numbers reflect seven days of viewing on all linear and digital platforms.

The hosting duo of Bryan and Manning navigated last year's show with the perfect combination of class and humor, each poking fun at one another. It didn't take long for some good old-fashioned ribbing, either — the two began taking jabs at one another in the opening monologue.

"How do you think I did last year?" Bryan asked during the show's opening.

"I thought you really needed a co-host," Manning quipped in 2022.

Although it was the NFL legend's first time hosting the show, he has attended the event in the past. Bryan had also hosted the show in 2021 solo, before teaming up with Manning in 2022.

Past CMA Awards hosts have included Dolly Parton and Darius Rucker (2020), Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Parton (2019), Brad Paisley and Underwood (2008-2018).

Manning and Bryan shared a hilarious promotional video prior to the 2022 CMA Awards to hype fans up about the show. If we're lucky, we'll get a few more of these before November rolls around.