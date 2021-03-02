Some country singers come from very humble beginnings, but they sure didn't all end up there! Some of the most expensive country star homes are so lavish that it's almost hard to comprehend.

You'll find some classic stars including Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill among the singers who own the most expensive mansions in country music, and there's even a rock legend whose legacy lives on in country music like few others will. One of these phenomenally expensive homes featured prominently on a television show that country fans love, and another belongs to one of today's biggest superstars. There are several stars who hold such vast real estate holdings that they make the list more than once!

Flip through the list and pictures below to see who's living the largest in country music, and prepare to be amazed:

No. 10: Shania Twain ($12,900,000)

Shania Twain is the best-selling female artist in country music history, and that success comes with the money to live however she chooses. She and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, own a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that most recently listed for $12.9 million, and it's absolutely gorgeous. The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot estate is situated on a 1-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront, and it boasts spectacular ocean views. The property also offers the use of a dock slip that can accommodate a 40-foot boat, and there's an access gate that leads directly to the beach.

No. 9: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ($13,200,000)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's first home together is a real doozy. The couple purchased a 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in a very posh area of Encino in the San Fernando Valley in 2020, and they moved in just in time for the new school year. The house is gleaming white with black trim and windows, and its amenities including a very large motor court, a four-car garage and an oversized pool that sits contiguous to a splendid cabana that includes a wet bar and a separate outdoor kitchen. The swimming pool includes an inset spa. The interior of the massive mansion includes a high-tech home theater and a lavish kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances.

No. 8: Glenn Frey ($14,995,000)

Eagles founding member Glenn Frey had as much impact on modern country music as anyone else in the history of the genre, and that success bought him one amazing house. Frey's 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles was listed for $14.995 million in November 2017 after his death in 2016, and as the pictures below reveal, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion features plaster walls, wide-board wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms and an entertainer's basement with a separate bar and home theater. The secluded surrounding grounds include rose gardens, a tiled pool and spa, a fitness center and a cabana.

No. 7: Rayna Jaymes' Mansion From Nashville ($17,999,999)

The Nashville-area home that served as Rayna Jaymes' mansion on Nashville is even more lavish than most real country stars' houses. The opulent 20,533-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. It incorporates a number of rare, one-of-a kind artifacts, including a mantle from a former Versace property. Other features include a stacked stone entryway with a floating spiral staircase, a porte cochere, a climate-controlled cellar that holds 3,000 bottles of wine and dining space for more than 50 guests.

No. 6: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill ($18,000,000)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw went historic when they bought their rural manor. The log-built 3,152-square-foot house dates back to 1800 and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The house features a total of six fireplaces and has been updated to include central air. The surrounding 622-acre property boasts a 12-stall stable, a barn and separate storage building, as well as two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin and two guest houses.

No. 5: Reba McEntire ($22,500,000)

Country music queen Reba McEntire lived it up in her massive mansion in Beverly Hills. She bought the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,242-square-foot mansion in the upper-crust Beverly Park neighborhood for just $9 million in 2003, and sold it for just under $22.5 million in 2015. The lavish property includes a multi-story entry hall leading to a formal living room, a massive, gleaming white kitchen and a formal dining room, as well as a wine cellar, office and maid's room. The exterior of the estate features a Grecian-style swimming pool with a reflection pond, tennis courts and an outdoor pavilion that includes an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, a living room and a pool table. There is also a separate guest house on the property.

No. 4 : Alan Jackson ($23,000,000)

Few stars in country music have lived larger than Alan Jackson. The iconic singer and his wife, Denise, most recently lived in a stunning hilltop mansion outside of Nashville that looks like some sort of royal palace. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion is exceptionally lavish, featuring bedroom suites, as well as formal dining and living areas that are impeccably finished with arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. There is also a bar, a media room and multiple fireplaces both in and outdoors. The exterior features a pool with a pool house, a loggia, impeccably manicured and terraced lawns, an outdoor kitchen, a firepit and climate-controlled garages that can hold up to 15 cars.

No. 3: Alan Jackson ($28,000,000)

Alan Jackson is the first country singer to appear twice on the list of most expensive homes. The country superstar celebrated his success by building an 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar, which features a large formal dining room, a formal living room, a family room with 22-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and a glass-enclosed porch. That's just the first floor! There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters, and the third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub.

No. 2: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill ($35,000,000)

McGraw and Hill also place twice on the list. They are currently selling their island estate in the Bahamas for $35 million, and the incredible getaway is like a slice of heaven on earth. They bought the land in 2003 and spent years creating the infrastructure for the 6,517 square-foot main residence, which attaches to nearly 5,000 additional square feet of covered verandas and open hallways that connect the eight individual "pods" of the main house. The jaw-dropping property also includes two beachfront yurts, three staff houses, engineering facilities and mechanical storage and a private dock.

No. 1: Kenny Rogers ($46,250,000)

No other star in country music has had the kind of real estate acumen as all-time country legend Kenny Rogers. He lived in a number of top-flight properties over the years, but his home in Bel Air would be the crown jewel of any property portfolio. Rogers first purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, and the property most recently sold in 2015 for $46.25 million. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom mansion totals 23,988 square feet of space, including a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym.