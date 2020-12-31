James Cecil Dickens -- better known as Little Jimmy Dickens -- was a household name in the 1940s, '50s and '60s. The country singer and songwriter was as famous for his novelty songs and his fashion sense as he was for his stature (he stood 4'11" tall, hence his stage name).

Dickens started as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983. In between, he released eight studio albums and dozens upon dozens of singles. The country artist remained an Opry fixture until his death, at the age of 94, in early 2015.

Below, The Boot ranks our five favorite of Dickens' songs. Read on to hear 'em.