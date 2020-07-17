Leave it to Little Big Town to give country fans the fun they crave. The foursome stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition virtually — from their respective homes — on July 13 to perform a socially distanced version of their current single "Wine, Beer, Whiskey."

The song is from Little Big Town's current album, Nightfall, and this performance marked its television debut. The quartet included some of their backing band, playing trumpets and drums, also from their respective homes.

Written by Tofer Brown, Karen Fairchild, Sean McConnell, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" was actually on paper in less than an hour. "I’ve really never seen any four people work as well together as they do," singer-songwriter Lori McKenna said in an interview earlier this year about the hard-working band. "I’ve also never seen four people write songs to the harmonies.

"When I watch them write a lyric around a note that they all can sing, it’s mind-blowing. It’s almost like a kind of sign language; they use their hands, point to one another," she added. "I don’t know if they know all the names of what they’re doing [when they work together]. But together, when they sing, they flow like water, like liquid."

No doubt, the upbeat "Wine, Whiskey, Beer" would have been a favorite out on the road, but touring plans turned to mush earlier this year when the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country. Luckily for LBT fans, the country superstars were able to play the crazy-catchy song via late-night TV, even if not in person.