Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors

ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.

Little Big Town attended the awards shows and stepped onstage to honor Lambert, singing a rendition of Lambert's 2010 hit, "The House That Built Me."

In a short clip shared by Twitter account LBTMedia, the band offer their own unique flair to the emotional tune penned by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin. In the video, all four band members sing harmony on the chorus while Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet play acoustic guitar. The performance is also aided by steel guitar and other accompaniment.

Other artists that received awards at the event include Shania Twain (ACM Poet’s Award), Morgan Wallen (ACM Milestone Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award) and Hardy (ACM Songwriter of the Year). The television series Yellowstone received the ACM Film Award.

Kelsea Ballerini attended and performed, notably sporting Shania Twain's vintage dress from the 1999 Grammy Awards.

ACM Honors typically takes place months after the ACM Awards, and it honors special award recipients, off-camera ACM winners and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards honorees. The 2022 ceremony was hosted by Carly Pearce, and fans can watch the entirety of the awards show, including the performances, when it airs on Fox on Tuesday, Sept. 13. at 8PM ET.