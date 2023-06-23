Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty.

As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered a full cardiac arrest at her rent house in Calabasas on Jan. 12, 2023, and she subsequently died at a nearby hospital at the age of 54.

According to online property sites, the current owners of Presley's final home bought the place for $3,449,500, in October of 2021. The listing for the house called it a "one-of-a-kind New England style chateau," touting its privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac on a quiet side street in a very private, guard-gated neighborhood.

The traditional residence offers high ceilings throughout, a formal dining room and formal living room, multiple fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and more. There's also a gym, a home theater, an oversized office suite and a downstairs bedroom suite.

The upstairs includes an oversized master suite with a fireplace, a very large walk-in closet, a spa-like master bathroom with a soaking jacuzzi tub and a private balcony that offers sweeping views of both the back yard and the nearby mountains.

The exterior of the estate is equally lavish, featuring a luxurious pool and spa, a built-in grilling area, outdoor dining and lounging and more.

