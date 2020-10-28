Lewis Brice's new single, "Young," unites the singer and his brother, fellow country artist Lee Brice, in the producer's chair. Readers can press play below to hear the new track, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Over a banjo-laced melody accented by a funky backbeat, Brice "takes you back to where you learned about life a little more" in Young, he says: "when you were still figuring it out, where mistakes and memories were made that last a lifetime."

"I know looking back on when I was a lil’ younger always brings a smile to my face," Brice adds.

Brice co-wrote "Young" with Joshua Logan Tangney and co-produced it with Brice and Ben Simonetti, one of Zac Brown's frequent collaborators. Having his brother in the studio with him was, Lewis says, "a treat for sure!"

"Whenever I get in a room with him and Ben Simonetti, we always start bouncing ideas off each other, and it’s a good blend and rhythm we have together," he continues. "It is always a pleasure to get to work together.”

"Young" follows "It's You" as a single from Lewis Brice, who hails from South Carolina and describes his sound as a blend of country, Southern rock and R&B. Fans may recognize him from his brother's "I Drive Your Truck" music video, in which he plays the lead role.

Brice was also previously a contestant on the first season of CMT's short-lived singing competition Can You Duet. He was a contestant on the first season of the show, alongside, among others, Joey + Rory and Kate & Kacey, and came in eighth.

Listen to Lewis Brice's "Young":