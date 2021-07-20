Fans will get a deep dive into the life and legacy of Lefty Frizzell in the months ahead. Deadline reports that the country vocal legend will be the subject of not one, but two, new films: a biopic and a documentary.

The announcement came on Monday (July 19), 46 years to the day after Frizzell died of complications of alcoholism at just 47 years old. TV, film and media production company Extrovert Entertainment has struck a deal with Frizzell's family to make the films; the company's founder, M. Douglas Silverstein, will direct and produce the documentary.

“Lefty is often referred to as the original Elvis, from the way he moved onstage, his legendary stage clothes and how his good looks and voice made women swoon, but beyond his talent is a fascinating story worthy of both a documentary and biopic,” Silverstein explains. “I’m thrilled to be working directly with the Frizzells to show the world the full legacy of Lefty Frizzell, from the man, the many myths and the wonderful music he created!”

Silverstein also hinted to Deadline that interviews with "remarkable people" close to Frizzell are booked for the documentary, and added that viewers can expect the non-fictionalized half of the two-film package to arrive first. He did not indicate who might be cast to play Frizzell in the biopic, but admitted, "I think about that all the time."

Born in March of 1928, Frizzell rose to prominence in the '40s, and was eventually widely considered to be one of the best and most influential country and honky-tonk performers to ever grace the stage. His hits included "If You've Got the Money (I've Got the Time)," "I Want to Be With You Always," "Always Late (With Your Kisses)" and more.

Frizzell's songwriting talents and vocal stylings influenced the likes of Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley and George Jones, and he has been tributed in a number of songs and performances since his death. Frizzell died in 1975, and was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1982.

