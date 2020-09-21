Lee Brice Wants John Mayer to Play Guitar on One of His New Album’s Songs

Lee Brice's fifth studio album Hey World comes out this fall. But there's still time to get pop singer and guitar virtuoso John Mayer on one of the effort's tunes, according to the country music singer.

That's what the three-time ACM Awards winner explained to Taste of Country Nights hosts Evan and Amber ahead of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. But while Brice didn't collect an award at the 2020 ceremony, he's still got ideas about a winning collaboration for his upcoming effort.

"Even though the record is done and it's gonna be out," Brice shares, "I've got some thoughts on maybe going back in on some of the songs that are done and maybe adding somebody to them. There's a couple of songs that could go over really cool with the right person. So that's still on the table."

Namely, the soulful "Hey World" crooner pointed to a track positioned smack dab in the middle of the imminent collection's tracklist. It's one where the musician emulated Mayer on the six-string. With that said, he'd rather have the real deal stop by and add some of his signature hot licks to the number.

"I got a song on there where it's like I pulled from my John Mayer roots," Brice says. "It's called "Do Not Disturb," and he would just slay it. So I'm trying to get him to come. I played all the guitar on it, but I would want him to replay it."

Hey World arrives Nov. 20. Thus far, listeners have been privy to its singles "I Hope You're Happy Now" (featuring Carly Pearce), "One of Them Girls" and the emotional title track. Pre-orders for the album are available now.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app