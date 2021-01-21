Lauren Davidson is yearning to "Live in the Light" in her new single. The hopeful song, premiering exclusively on The Boot, is particularly timely, as it was inspired by some of the toughest moments of 2020.

Davidson penned "Live in the Light," a bright pop-country song with a hint of rootsy rock and even a pinch of gospel music inspiration, while she was quarantining with her family in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, her dad, Danny Davidson, has a co-writing credit on the track.

"Protests and riots were happening in the city and all around the country. I couldn't sleep one night, so I grabbed my guitar and got to writing," Davidson remembers. "The bones of this song were started that night -- much like a journal entry that simply expressed what was on my heart at that moment. The next day, my dad and I finished it, and I knew it was something I wanted to share with the world."

Davidson and her father are hardly new collaborators, though: While she was growing up in New York, the country up-and-comer used to perform, and then started songwriting, with her father. It had been a while since they'd worked together, however, Davidson notes.

Davidson co-produced "Live in the Light" with Dave Ricco. The song will appear on her next EP, Hindsight is 2020, which will feature songs she wrote in quarantine; the project follows December's Love Ain't Fair EP.

A release date for Hindsight is 2020 has yet to be announced, but "Live in the Light" will be available widely on Friday (Jan. 22). Fans can pre-save the song now.

Listen to Lauren Davidson's "Live in the Light":