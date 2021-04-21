Lauren Alaina Lands a Starring Movie Role

Lauren Alaina has been spending time in Canada, filming a new movie that she says she can't say much about. But she's not very good at keeping secrets.

During a conversation with Audacy's Rob + Holly, the "Getting Over Him" singer revealed that she was in Canada filming at that time (the interview was published on April 16). So, can she talk about it?

“Not really … I need to stop bringing that up," she says, adding that she's not allowed to spill details ... before saying she is the lead actress in the movie. Filming may be taking place currently, actually — at the time of the interview, she was nearing the end of her 14-day quarantine and said filming would begin soon.

This new movie role won't be the 26-year-old's first acting gig: In 2017, she appeared as herself during an episode of Nashville. That same year, she starred as Charlotte in a made-for-TV movie called Road Less Travelled, which was based on her song and album of the same name. She has also been a regular on talk shows since finishing as runner-up on American Idol in 2011.

On social media, Alaina has been promoting an acting role of a different kind: She and Jon Pardi star in the music video for her song "Getting Over Him," and a teaser shows that they may get in a little bit of trouble together.

