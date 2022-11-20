Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19).

"BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry," Alaina writes on Instagram. "I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold."

The singer also posted a series of photographs of herself and her husband-to-be backstage at the Opry, including several shots of her ring and a champagne toast. There's also a picture of the couple onstage as Alaina shares the news publicly, as well as a shot of her showing off her engagement ring to the crowd.

Carly Pearce was among those who congratulated Alaina via social media, writing, "OMG YES SO HAPPY," while the Opry's official account chimed in, "So happy for you, @laurenalaina, we love you!!!"

Alaina's new record label, Big Loud, also weighed in, writing, "Congrats!!"

Alaina has not yet shared any details of her upcoming wedding.

The singer, who launched her career with a run on American Idol in 2011, was previously engaged to her high school boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. They got engaged in July of 2018, but called off their engagement and broke up in January of 2019.

Alaina later had a short relationship with comedian John Crist. The couple broke up before she began her run on Dancing With the Stars in September of 2019.

Musically, Alaina released her debut album, Wildflower, in 2011, but didn't really score her breakthrough until she landed her first No. 1 single, "Road Less Traveled," in 2016. She's scored additional No. 1 hits with "What Ifs," a collaboration with Kane Brown, "One Beer," a collaboration with Hardy and Devin Dawson, and "Thinking 'Bout You," a duet with Dustin Lynch.