Lauren Alaina to Star in New Hallmark Movie, ‘Roadhouse Romance’

Lauren Alaina will help kick off the Hallmark Channel’s 2021 Fall Harvest programming as a lead in a a new romantic comedy, Roadhouse Romance. The singer and the TV network announced the new movie on Monday (June 14).

Alaina shared the news by posting a photo of herself and co-star Tyler Hines, one of the Hallmark Channel’s favorite leading men. "HallMARK your calendars," writes the singer, who has a penchant for puns.

Alaina also teased that more surprises are ahead, using the hashtag #SurpriseNumberOne. She offers no additional clues about what #SurpriseNumberTwo (or more!) may be.

Per Deadline, Roadhouse Romance follows Lt. Callie Jackson (played by Alaina) as she returns home after a military tour. She's expecting everything to be the same as when she left, but instead, she finds that her late grandfather’s barbecue restaurant is struggling to stay open, and that her high school sweetheart has left her behind.

Not everything new is bad for Callie, though: Amid those struggles, she meets Luke (Hynes), a TV director who is passing through town. It's the Hallmark Channel, so viewers can be assured that romance ensues.

According to Deadline, Alaina will perform the songs "Run” and “What Do You Think Of” in the movie. They're both from an upcoming album, the outlet reports, though they also appear on her most recent EP, Getting Over Him.

Alaina previously teased this new movie role in a radio interview in April, though all she could say at the time was that she'd be filming soon. It won't be her first acting gig: In 2017, she appeared as herself during an episode of Nashville, and played the character of Charlotte in a made-for-TV movie called Road Less Traveled, which was based on her song and album of the same name.

Roadhouse Romance is set to premiere on Sept. 11 at 9PM ET.

