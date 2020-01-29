Lauren Alaina Loves Being One of Country’s Most In-Demand Duet Partners

When Lauren Alaina isn't touring, readying a new EP, competing on Dancing With the Stars or recording a full-length album, the singer is wearing yet another hat: as an incredibly in-demand duet partner for male country vocalists.

It all started back in 2016, when Alaina duetted with Kane Brown for his breakout hit, "What Ifs." Since then, it seems, plenty of other country A-listers have taken notice. Within the past couple of years, Alaina has earned guest spots with the likes of Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts and Hardy.

"It's so much fun! Every duet I have done, I feel like, is completely different," Alaina gushes to The Boot. "Which is really fun for me, because I get to explore different territory that I might not have personally gotten into."

Alaina's duets have run the gamut, from soulful country balladry (with Pardi) to glitzy, pop-inflected vocal acrobatics (with Brown), and she handles every different style with aplomb. That's a skill she didn't know she had until recently, the singer admits.

"Yeah, I didn't know! I've just always loved to sing," she says with a laugh. "I guess my American Idol background definitely helps with that [versatility].

"But I'm just so flattered that when Jon Pardi, Dustin, Rascal Flatts, Kane -- when they had all these songs and listened to them, they thought of me," she continues. "That's the best part about any of it, the compliment of the person thinking of you. I love to do them."

Plus, now she has plenty of favors to call in if she wants a duet partner for her own forthcoming full-length album. The singer says that she's got a few ideas up her sleeve to that effect, but a duet partner has to be the right vocalist to match the song.

"Yes, I think I may have a duet on my album," she hints. "And I have someone in mind that I wanna do it with. You never know. It has to be the right song."