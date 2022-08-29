Langhorne Slim grew up just an hour and change outside of Philadelphia, but his music is imbued with his grandparents' stomping grounds. Slim's reverence for the past and relentless optimism give his brand of Americana music — gritty and tender, mellow and punk-inflected — its special shine. While Langhorne Slim first achieved notice with is band Langhorne Slim and the War Eagles in 2006, but his 2012 album The Way We Move was his breakout release. The title track played in the background of a Microsoft ad, the trailer for the Tina Fey and Matthew Broderick movie Admissions, and even won over Conan O'Brien as an instant fan.

But beneath the church tent revival fervor of his live shows and relentless pursuit of happiness in his songs, Slim suffered from intense anxiety. He tells Rolling Stone than when he ran out of his medication on tour in Europe, his doctor disapproved of how over-prescribed they are in America, and advised Slim wean himself off them.

The pandemic lockdown presented just the right opportunity to do that. Slim, with the support of his friends, overcame a massive creative block and wrote the songs that would become Strawberry Mansion, his most recent album.

"Strawberry Mansion is the neighborhood in Philly that my grandfathers Jack and Sid grew up in," Slim explains on his website. "It’s become a place of myths for me. A place that’s dirty but sweet, tough but full of love. Where giants roamed the earth and had names like Whistle and Curly."

There are plenty of songs to love through Slim's career, though. Here are ten of his very best, so far.