Lainey Wilson’s Parents Have Zero Chill Around Other Celebrities

Lainey Wilson had a big night at the 2022 ACM Awards, where she was named New Female Artist of the Year, won Song of the Year and performed her hit "Things a Man Oughta Know" during the show. But while she has quickly learned to navigate rooms filled with star power, her parents may need a few more lessons.

"My daddy, he'll just take a little picture just to show his buddies back home and I'm like, 'Can you please not do that? That's my friend now,'" she shares with a laugh.

Wilson talked with Taste of Country ahead of the ACM Awards about how her parents — who are huge country music fans — can be a little embarrassing around people their daughter has become close with. One of those people is Miranda Lambert, whom Wilson says has really taken her under her wing.

She tells a story of Lambert inviting her entire family to a post-CMA party at her restaurant, Casa Rosa, in Nashville. Wilson's father was back to his regular antics. "He just like walked up straight to her and hugged her by the neck and is like, 'Can you get our picture?'" she recalls, "And I'm like, 'Can you be cool?'"

Wilson's parents were the first people she called after winning her first ACM Award. The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer has had a lot of support from Mom and Dad since the beginning.

"Any little singing competition around the house, or whatever my mama would take me to, my daddy would pay for us to get there," the relative newcomer says with a smile. "Helped me buy my camper trailer whenever I moved to Nashville in 2011. Before anybody else thought I could do it, they did."

The camper trailer was a "piece of junk" according to Wilson, but it's what she lived in for three years while chasing her dream. The experience wasn't easy, but she insists it prepared her for the music business.

Although Wilson celebrates every success with her parents, they were not allowed to walk the red carpet with her at the ACMs.

"They're gonna need to learn how to act before they do that," she jokes.