Lainey Wilson Says ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ Saved a Marriage

Lainey Wilson has gotten a chuckle out of most of the responses to her chart-topping song "Things a Man Oughta Know." It's really wild, she says, what some women think their man oughta know.

"One girl was like, ‘I think a man should know all the Disney princesses,'" Wilson tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan and Amber. "I’m like, ‘I want my man to know how to ride a horse!’”

Wilson is the newest featured guest on this weekly multi-media show, with additional artists revealed on video (see below) and on demand every Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Louisiana native took some time to talk about all the different things people have suggested to her — it's more than enough to write an additional verse or two for the song.

“I’m like, how we gonna sing that?" Wilson asks, referring to one particular request. Then she gives it a try. "I could put the toilet lid down."

Every day she gets suggestions from fans on social media, and many have hit the heart of the track. "I’ve heard from guys who gave up and get it wrong," she says, referring to the hook of "Things a Man Oughta Know."

"This lady was telling me the other day too, about her and her husband were having problems and about to get a divorce. She sent the song over to her husband and she said now they’re better than ever. He really took the song to heart."

During this interview, Wilson also plays the 60 Second Song Challenge with the ToC Nights team and talks in depth about her experience impersonating Hannah Montana. For years, she had a serious after-school hustle that made her more money than most musicians looking for a break in Nashville get playing clubs and honky-tonks.

Now that Wilson has hit the top of the country airplay charts with her song, she'll be set to release something new. There's no timeline for that, though — at the time of this interview, she was still deciding between another song from her critically acclaimed Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' album or one of the dozens — if not hundreds — of new songs she's written over the last two years. LW2 isn't ready, but it could be soon if she wasn't so busy on Jason Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour.