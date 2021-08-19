Story Behind the Song: Lainey Wilson, ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’

Lainey Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know" is rooted in heartbreak without ever directly addressing the relationship and the breakup that led to it. Rather, the song makes it clear that the singer has a strong foundation of both life skills and morals, and has no need for someone who doesn't have the same.

Wilson co-wrote "Things a Man Oughta Know" with Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton. The Top 5 single (as of mid-August 2021) could just be her very first country radio No. 1 — a big achievement, but not all that surprising after you hear Wilson talk about fans' responses to the song, even in a pandemic that's kept her from playing it live often.

Below, Wilson shares the story behind "Things a Man Oughta Know," in her own words.

It's been pretty dang cool to see the reaction from people ... The messages I get every single day are — it's true that sometimes you think you know exactly what you're writing about, and it turns out you really have no clue. And how it's hitting people so different is pretty cool.

But the song is really about having good character; it's about treating people the way that you want to be treated, and damn it, that's something we all need to know ... Not just a man — everybody.

