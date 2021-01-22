Lainey Wilson has offered up her country music story in bits and pieces prior to 2021, but the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer has plans for that to change. Her 12-song debut album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', is slated for a full release in February.

The Feb. 19 release of Wilson's first album on Broken Bow Records ties together each of the last nine songs she's released to digital service providers, including "Dirty Looks," "LA," "WWDD" and the newly released "Neon Diamonds." Veteran songwriters including Jonathan Singleton, Luke Dick and Jordan Schmidt can be found across the 12 songs, each of which was co-written by Wilson. Jay Joyce produced the project.

On social media, Wilson describes her sound as "bell bottom country," a niche that includes plenty of tradition but also some progressive impulses. When Taste of Country first caught up with her four years ago, she was remarkable for her songwriting chops, thick Louisiana accent and stories of impersonating Hannah Montana as a job in high school.

Her sound and image are quite a bit more focused in 2020 and 2021. On Instagram, fans will catch serious Laurel Canyon vibes, while her music leans into the hard-fought independence women including Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and Loretta Lynn brought to the genre.

As part of her release week for Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Wilson will appear at the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 20. Her voice and music have earned acclaim from NPR, The Boot and American Songwriter.

BBR

