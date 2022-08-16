Lainey Wilson Will Embrace Her Unique Flair In Her Next Album, ‘Bell Bottom Country’

Lainey Wilson Will Embrace Her Unique Flair In Her Next Album, &#8216;Bell Bottom Country&#8217;

With the release of her 2021 debut, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson introduced fans to a '70s rock-flavored brand of country music that's all her own. Now, she's readying the release of her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, a project that promises to double down on that artistic individuality.

"I've lived quite a bit of life in the past few years, and I have a lot more to say," Wilson explains. "Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y'all can hear that across this project."

Due out Oct. 28, Bell Bottom Country features Wilson's current single, "Heart Like a Truck," plus "Watermelon Moonshine," a ballad that she put out when she announced her new project.

Elsewhere on the track list, Wilson has included a song that just might be a personal message to her dad: "These Boots (Deddy's Song)" clocks in at No. 11 of a 14-song list. Fans have gotten to know Wilson's dad a little bit in recent weeks, as she canceled a small handful of shows after he suffered a medical emergency. Wilson requested prayers for her father, and also shared a picture of the two of them together, writing "Toughest man I know" in the caption.

Wilson co-wrote every song on Bell Bottom Country aside from the final track, a cover of "What's Up (What's Going On)," which was written by Linda Perry. 4 Non Blondes first released that song as a single in 1993.

Her next album is available to pre-add and pre-save now. In the months leading up to its release, she's keeping busy on the road, joining Jon Pardi's tour as well as performing select dates with Luke Combs.

