Lady Antebellum Honored for St. Jude Support With Angels Among Us Award

Lady Antebellum are the 2020 Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award winners, in recognition of their support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program. The country trio received the honor on Friday night (Jan. 18), during the annual Country Cares Weekend in Memphis, Tenn.

The award's namesake, Alabama member and Country Cares founder Randy Owen, was on hand on Friday night to present Lady Antebellum with their Angels Among Us Award, along with Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude's fundraising and awareness organization. In a press release, Shadyac praised the band's "powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of St. Jude."

“The Angels Among Us Award signifies the heart, generosity and passion the group has continually shown St. Jude for the last decade," Shadyac adds, "and Hillary [Scott], Charles [Kelley] and Dave [Haywood] are so deserving of this distinction as members of our St. Jude family.”

Lady Antebellum are longtime St. Jude Children's Research Hospital supporters. They've used their LadyAID organization to raise money for the hospital, made visits to Memphis to spend time with St. Jude patients and participated in benefit concerts and campaigns for St. Jude. In 2019, they were co-hosts of the St. Jude Presents: Curated event, which raised more than $650,000 for the hospital.

"As parents ourselves, being an ambassador for St. Jude over the years has been one of the most gratifying experiences we've had in our career," reflects Scott. "We've been all around the country and have seen firsthand the important impact St. Jude has on children and families and the heartfelt community they've created. This is one of the highest honors we could receive and we are so thankful to contribute even a tiny part in the amazing efforts made by St. Jude."

In honor of Lady Antebellum's Angels Among Us Award win, ACM Lifting Lives, the Academy of Country Music's charitable arm, has donated $50,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the band's name. The donation was a surprise to Lady A on Friday night.

Lady Antebellum are the eighth recipients of the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award. Past recipients include Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Big & Rich's John Rich, Darius Rucker, former ALSAC CEO David McKee and St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board member Sharon Eaves.

In 2020, the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program celebrates its 31st anniversary. The country-wide radiothon has nearly 200 radio stations raising money for St. Jude each year; thus far, the program has raised more than $850 million.