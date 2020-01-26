Lady Antebellum’s ‘Need You Now': All of the Songs, Ranked

On Jan. 26, 2010, Lady Antebellum released their highly anticipated sophomore album, Need You Now. The band had previously found success right out of the gate with their debut disc, Lady Antebellum, and, especially, its No. 1 single "I Run to You," but Need You Now catapulted the country trio to an entirely new level of stardom.

Need You Now features three No. 1 singles: its title track, "American Honey" and "Our Kind of Love," and the album's fourth single, "Hello World," hit No. 6 on the country charts. The record debuted at No. 1 and is now certified four times platinum, while its title track has gone nine times platinum; it was named Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards, too.

Below, The Boot ranks all of the 11 songs on Need You Now, from its smash singles to the very last album track. Read on to see how Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott's creations stack up.