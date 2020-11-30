Lady A are performing two songs on this year's CMA Country Christmas holiday special, though the trio admits that one of those was tough to pull off — at least for bandmate Charles Kelley.

"We're doing [Paul McCartney's] "Wonderful Christmastime" and [the Beach Boys'] "Little Saint Nick" ... We love Christmas songs, the harmonies, especially these two particularly. The harmonies of these songs are just really fun for us to sing," explains Hillary Scott ahead of the show.

"You say fun, I say torturously difficult," Kelley chimes in wryly, pointing specifically to the sky-high Beach Boys harmonies in "Little Saint Nick."

"That was a lesson for me," he adds.

When it comes to their own personal family traditions, the bandmates explain that the exact kick-off day for the holiday season can vary. Dave Haywood, for example, says he tries not to let Christmas steal any of Thanksgiving's thunder.

"I like to let Thanksgiving play, you know? You have a nice Thanksgiving lunch with the family," he reasons, "and then that afternoon is like, tree shopping, getting all the decorations out of the attic, that kind of stuff. That feels like a good time to me."

But especially in such a tumultuous year, Scott counters that she's in favor of extending the Christmas season for as long as she possibly can. "I think this year it will be the second I see Christmas trees for sale as I'm driving around in Nashville," she explains with a laugh.

Of course, Christmas will look a little different in 2020 than it has in years past. As the holiday season nears, more and more families are facing the prospect of being apart as COVID-19 cases surge in states across the country. But the three bandmates of Lady A agree that they're looking forward to finding moments of gratitude and connection with the people who matter most, even with a socially distanced holiday.

"Whether your family lives far away or whether it's just because you're trying to be as safe as possible through this time of COVID, and social distancing and all of that — I know I can speak for my heart, and my heart is just yearning for connection and memories being made with people I love, friends and family," Scott says.

"So I just keep praying that it's possible and safe at that time," she adds. "And that we can just cherish each other and being together."