Koe Wetzel Lays Out a Lengthy Headlining Tour for 2022
Texan rising star Koe Wetzel is hitting the road in 2022 for a sprawling headlining tour in support of his latest studio album, Sellout.
The run launches on March 3 in Independence, Mo., and it'll keep him busy well into the summer, wrapping on July 23 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In addition to the headlining dates, the batch of shows includes a handful of festival dates, including stops at Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival, Auburn Rodeo and Gordy's HWY30 Music Fest.
Arguably the biggest independent artist to come out of the Lone Star State since Aaron Watson, Wetzel brings a diverse blend of genres to his live set, as well as his studio albums. He cites rock mainstays like Nirvana and the Smashing Pumpkins as early influences, plus more traditional country legends like George Jones and Willie Nelson. Wetzel's hearty grassroots following got a mainstream country boost last March when he joined hitmaker Hardy for a short acoustic run in Texas.
Arriving in November 2020, his playfully-titled Sellout was Wetzel's first major-label outing and third full-length project all told. Tickets to his 2022 headlining show went on sale last Friday (Jan. 14).
Koe Wetzel's 2022 Headlining Tour Dates:
March 3 -- Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
March 4 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
March 5 -- Newport, Ky. Promowest Pavilion At Ovation
March 17 -- New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
March 18 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
March 19 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall
March 24 -- Columbia, S.C. @ The Township Auditorium
March 25 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Filmore Silver Spring
March 26 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!
March 31 -- Ceder Park, Texas HEB Center
Apr. 8 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Apr. 9 -- Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center
Apr. 15 -- Evansville, Ill. @ Ford Center
Apr. 16 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Apr. 21 -- Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheater
Apr. 23 -- Opelika, Ala.@ Auburn Rodeo
Apr. 24 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival
May 4 -- Orlando, Fla. Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 5 -- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
May 6 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
May 7 -- Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
May 11 -- Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 12 -- Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
May 13 -- Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
May 14 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!
June 2 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BanCorpSouth Arena
June 4 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 10 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 11 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 17 -- Amarillo, Texas @ Starlight Ranch
June 24 -- Filer, Ida. @ Fordy's HWY30 Music Fest
July 22 -- New Brunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater
July 23 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street