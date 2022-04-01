Georgia-born country artist Kip Moore grew up being more interested in golf than guitar (which he began playing in high school); he even received a golf scholarship from Valdosta State University. Eventually, though, music moved to the forefront of his mind, and after a brief stint in Hawaii, he decided to take the risk and moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams in 2004.

After years of hard work, Moore found success with second single, "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck," which hit No. 1 and appears on his certified-platinum debut record, Up All Night, released in April 2012. Since then, Moore's released three other albums: Wild Ones (2015), Slowheart (2017) and Wild World (2020).

Fans have come to know Moore for his high-energy shows and his casual concert style of jeans, a sleeveless shirt and his bright red baseball cap from Folly Beach, S.C. -- one of his favorite surf spots. To see him without his hat is like seeing Eric Church without his sunglasses or George Strait without his cowboy hat.

Moore's unbridled talent and his passion for country music make him one to watch onstage. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of Moore's best live shots through the years: