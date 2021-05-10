Kip Moore is officially joining the growing number of country acts planning to return to the road in 2021. The singer has announced his upcoming the How High Tour, which is slated to kick off on Oct. 14 in Chicago, Ill.

When he embarks on the tour, Moore will have a slew of new songs to share with fans. He hasn't gotten a chance to tour yet since dropping his Wild World album in the spring of 2020, and he's also hinted that he banked an entire other album worth of songs during quarantine. He added four new songs to Wild Word with the release of the deluxe version of the album in early 2021, including "How High," the track that lends its name to his new tour.

"The live show has been a massive part of everything we've built up until this point," Moore explains. "We brought out a full record this past year and so it's been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported Wild World, and maybe even play some newer material now we have "Good Life" out there."

"Good Life" is a brand-new single from Moore, released in late April, and is his first time working with famed Nashville producer Jay Joyce. In celebration of his tour announcement, Moore dropped the official music video for the song on Monday (May 10). The whimsical, quirky clip was directed by PJ Brown, Moore's longtime friend and collaborator, who applied some of the same fun-loving story details to his work on the music video for "How High."

"Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I've ever had making a video," the singer explains. "We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go."

Tickets for the How High Tour go on sale beginning Friday (May 14) at 10AM local time, via Moore's website. The full list of currently announced shows is below.

Kip Moore's 2021 How High Tour Dates:

Oct. 14 -- Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 15 -- Newport, Ky.

Oct. 16 -- Rochester, N.Y.

Oct. 21 -- Fort Wayne, Ind.

Oct. 22 -- Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 23 -- Detroit, Mich.

Nov. 4 -- Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 5 -- Chattanooga, Tenn.

Nov. 6 -- Asheville, N.C.

Nov. 11 -- Huntsville, Ala.

Nov. 12 -- Charlotte, N.C.

Nov. 13 -- Orange Beach, Ala.

Nov. 19 -- North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Nov. 20 -- Raleigh, N.C.

Nov. 21 -- Silver Spring, Md.

Dec. 2 -- Kansas City, Mo.

Dec. 3 -- Kearney, Ne.

Dec. 4 -- Dubuque, Iowa

Dec. 17 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Dec. 18 -- San Diego, Calif.

