Kinky Friedman, ‘Greater Cincinnati’ [Exclusive Premiere]

The idea and hope of resurrection has long been disputed, argued and pursued. While some point at the notion as physiologically and scientifically impossible, others cling to resurrection as the foundation of their faith, both in what has come before and in the things that are yet to come.

Kinky Friedman knows a thing or two about faith -- not faith in a religion or in the resurrection of a god-man, but faith in his own compass to guide him. That trust has led him to star as the musical guest on a 1976 episode of Saturday Night Live, the same year he performed with Bob Dylan on the infamous Rolling Thunder Revue; to write novels such as Greenwich Killing Time and Elvis, Jesus and Coca-Cola; to run for governor of the great state of Texas in 2006 (and snag nearly 13 percent of the votes); and to release what just might prove to be his masterpiece, the aptly titled Resurrection, due out on Oct. 25.

Ahead of Resurrection's release, "the Kinkster" has teamed up with The Boot to give fans a preview of said masterpiece with the ready-for-primetime track "Greater Cincinnati." Press play below to hear the new song, a pedal steel-soaked tune written by Friedman and Doc Elliot.

"It's the story of a small boy in a big lonely world and a father who can't be a father," Friedman says. The Texas-bred renaissance man adds, "Possibly mixed in are perhaps some of Hank Williams' stray thoughts on the last night of his life."

"Greater Cincinnati" is the third track on Resurrection. Joining Friedman throughout the radio-friendly record are keyboardist Bill Payne, drummer Dennis McDermott, bassist Lincoln Schleifer, and the inimitable multi-instrumentalist — and Resurrection producer and arranger — Larry Campbell. Campbell also provides some backing vocals, as does Elliot, and Willie Nelson even lends a hand on the title track.

If resurrection grounds one's faith in something bigger than themselves, than Friedman's Resurrection will inarguably serve as the unshakable and life-changing foundation of a legacy that has been decades in the making — and that will stand strong long after he heads to that big cigar lounge in the sky.

In support of his new album, Friedman will hit the road on the Merry Kinkster Tour throughout November, making stops from New York City all the way to his stomping grounds in Austin. Fans can stay up to date with everything happening in Friedman's world at his official website.

Listen to Kinky Friedman's "Greater Cincinnati"