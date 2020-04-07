Brad Paisley and his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, might be getting on each other's nerves a little bit during this coronavirus quarantine, from the look of a new video she posted — but she appears to have the situation under control.

The Father of the Bride star turned to social media on Monday (April 6) to share an update on how their time in quarantine is going.

"Okay, it's Day 26 today, and it's been hard, I'm not gonna lie," Williams-Paisley says to start the video. "But, you know what, I feel like I finally turned a corner today."

She shows fans that she's got soap, towels and some wine; that her dogs have been fed; and that her family has laid in extra supplies to ride it out. As her camera phone slides around the walk-in pantry, however, it reveals her country star husband hilariously slumped in one corner, tied up and with tape over his mouth.

"I think I finally figured it out," she says breezily, as Paisley's comical muffled cries continue in the background. "So stay home, everybody. Do what you need to do to get through this."

Paisley also shared the video to his own Instagram, writing, "A message to #StayHome everyone. Whatever it takes," and adding the hashtag #help.

The couple has actually been putting their time to good use during the pandemic, arranging for free delivery from their free grocery store in Nashville for seniors in the area who are particularly at-risk by going out. Paisley has also been keeping fans entertained with an all-star livestream, as well as a couple of at-home appearances on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night (April 5). During that event, he joined with Darius Rucker to perform "Mud on the Tires" and "Wagon Wheel," and they also paid tribute to Kenny Rogers with "Lucille" and "The Gambler."