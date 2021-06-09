Kid Rock certainly didn't apologize for using a homophobic slur during an appearance at a resort and bar in Middle Tennessee over the weekend. On Facebook on Wednesday (June 9), the rock-rapper (real name: Robert Ritchie) acknowledged the controversy around his use of the word "f----t," a derogatory term used to describe gay men, during a recent performance.

"If Kid Rock using the word f----t offends you, good chance you are one," Rock — signing his note under his real name, Bob Ritchie — says. Then, he offered a small amount of contrition, writing: "Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day."

The uncensored post — seen below — was removed from Facebook within two hours of posting.

The incident in question took place on Saturday (June 5) at the FishLipz Resort & Grill in Smithville, Tenn. In video of the moment, the "All Summer Long" singer seems to take exception with someone filming his appearance, shouting, "F--k your iPhone."

Then, he adds, “You f--king f----ts with your phones —." After that, the video — first shared on TMZ — cuts off.

The next day, Rock was at Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa in Nashville, celebrating with her at her new bar. He is also tied to a downtown Nashville restaurant with his name on the sign and lives in the greater Nashville area.

Currently, Rock is signed to Wheelhouse Records, part of the Broken Bow Records label group. His profile on their website only leads to approved media images of the singer, who released an album called Sweet Southern Sugar on the label in 2017. That project is his most recent album of new studio recordings.

