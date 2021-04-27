Blake Shelton thinks Kenzie Wheeler is the real deal, but he wishes he was on Team Blake. Actually, after Wheeler's cover of Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," the longest-serving coach on The Voice told the Florida native he would probably win the competition.

Avery Roberson was up against Wheeler in this Knockout Rounds performance, and while his cover of Chris Young's "Tomorrow" was admirable, it wasn't enough to remain a part of Team Kelly (Kelly Clarkson). She actually blocked Wheeler from joining Shelton's team during the audition rounds, when he covered Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes."

After the performance, Shelton left his red chair to get a closer look at the 22-year-old's mullet, particularly the well-groomed widow's peak that makes it unique. "You're probably gonna win this show," Shelton told Wheeler, "and I wanna know exactly what's going on up here."

The other judges didn't necessarily agree with Shelton. Nick Jonas preferred Roberson, and Clarkson seemed to be truly split before ultimately deciding to say goodbye to the plaid-clad, short-haired singer.

With 2.2 million views, Wheeler's audition video is the second most-viewed video on YouTube from this current season of The Voice, behind Shelton's old bandmate Pete Mroz singing a Blind Faith song to audition (2.8 million views). Viewers will soon be able to vote for real, though: After Monday's (May 3) "The Road to Lives" episode, live performances begin on May 10.

Last fall, Carter Rubin won Season 19 of The Voice. The TV singing competition airs Mondays (and, soon, Tuesdays) on NBC at 8PM ET.