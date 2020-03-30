Kenny Rogers' family are finding a meaningful way to help others in his honor. Following Rogers' death on March 20, the family has asked that in lieu of gifts, fans make donations to MusiCares' Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Started by the Recording Academy, the organization that produces the Grammy Awards, the foundation is generating funds to distribute to artists, musicians and other professionals in the music industry who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The family says the cause is fitting, as Rogers was conscientious in giving back to people that worked around him.

"Kenny always wholeheartedly supported musicians, crew members & music personnel," they share on his Instagram page. Rogers' family announced through social media that the legendary star passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by loved ones on the night of March 20. He was 81.

Several country artists reached out with their condolences in the wake of his passing including Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean. Longtime friend and "Islands in the Stream" collaborator Dolly Parton delivered an emotional tribute on social media.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you," she writes in a Facebook post, adding in an Instagram video that she "loved Kenny with all my heart."

The family also shared that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will host a private memorial service amongst themselves and plan to have a public celebration of life when safety permits.

